“Fireworks” expected in Kevin Belingon and Martin Nguyen’s ONE Bantamweight title bout

Top contender Kevin Belingon squared off with double weight champ Martin Nguyen at the ONE: REIGN OF KINGS press conference in Manila, Philippines.

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon is scheduled to take on reigning ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen for the ONE Interim Bantamweight World Championship.

Nguyen, who hails from Sydney, Australia, will be gunning to become the first mixed martial arts (MMA) three-division world champion when the pair clash in the July 27 show’s main event.

“I have worked extremely hard for this matchup and I am set on my goal, which is the ONE Bantamweight World Championship and to become a three-division world champion and make history. Nothing can stop me from achieving that goal. I feel that this is my time”, stated 29-year-old Nguyen.

Also present at the press conference was ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Mr Chatri Sityodtong, who could not hide his excitement for the headlining bout; “When you put two aggressive and explosive strikers in the cage together, it is sure to produce fireworks. You literally cannot blink when these two guys (Belingon & Nguyen) finally meet at the centre of the ONE cage.”

Besides the coveted title bout, the other co-headlining event will see former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki go one-on-one with Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai for lightweight supremacy.

The uncompromising Japanese grappling specialist left no doubt about his winning intent going into Friday’s fight; “I live to compete, it is my life’s passion… When I step back in there, I expect to impose my will on my opponent and get the victory that I have trained very hard for.”

Also, on the match card for the night, legends Renzo Gracie and Yuki Kondo will take on each other in a special historical retirement bout while homegrown hero and former ONE Lightweight World Champions Eduard “Landslide” Folayang will duke it out with Russian Aziz Pahrudinov in a three-round lightweight contest.