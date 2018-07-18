Stamp Fairtex outlines championship goal ahead of ONE Warrior Series debut

FOX Sports Asia talks exclusively to Stamp Fairtex, one of Thailand’s top female Muay Thai fighters, who will be making her pro MMA debut on July 19 at ONE Warrior Series.

Despite being only 20 years old, Nadthawon Panthong, nicknamed Stamp, has had almost 100 Muay Thai fights. Her skill and dedication to the ‘Art of Eight Limbs’ saw her being chosen as Fairtex Training Center’s first female fighter.

“I’m from Rayong province in Thailand,” Stamp told us, “I train at Fairtex Training Center. I’ve trained Muay Thai since I was five years old. My father was the first person that taught me Muay Thai, I liked it and have been training since then. I’ve had almost 100 Muay Thai fights, let’s say about 80 fights officially. Fairtex were looking for a female fighter, they found me and brought me to join their team. I’m the first female fighter at Fairtex.”

Being at Fairtex sees Stamp training alongside many world class talents such as Yodsanklai, Saemapetch and Yohann Drai. “My life at Fairtex – they request everyone to be punctual and stick to the rules. It’s a tough gym but it’s also convenient and comfortable and has everything provided for fighters.”

In fact, Nong Stamp, meaning younger sister, has been in the spotlight for many years; having been featured in the 2012 documentary Buffalo Girls about child fighters in rural Thailand, when she was just 8 years old.

Back then she said she wanted to make a lot of money, which is one of the things that attracted her to mixed martial arts (MMA).

MMA has been growing in popularity in Thailand in recent years, and attracts fighters of all levels from around the world to train in Muay Thai and MMA. Last year Fairtex expanded their gym to include a cage and indoor mats for their new MMA and BJJ teams, led by Head Coach, Brazilian veteran Bruno Carvalho.

“MMA is a new style of martial arts and you can earn more than Muay Thai,” Stamp explained, “I think MMA is more dangerous than Muay Thai because you can get legs and arms locked but I do like it. I need to train more BJJ, because Muay Thai is already my top ability, so I need to train more BJJ and wrestling. Now I’m getting better at the techniques and so on.”

After two successful amateur MMA fights at a Fairtex Smoker event and the OneShin Cup in Bangkok, Stamp has been signed onto Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series which scouts for new talent across Asia and sees the contestants fighting for a contract with ONE Championship. The season two finale will take place on Thursday, July 19.

Stamp will be fighting alongside two of her Fairtex MMA teammates. Mark Aberlardo of New Zealand has a 15-5 MMA record, including wins at Kunlun Fight and PXC. He will be taking on the undefeated Iranian Ali Motamed. While former Bellator fighter, America’s JD Hardwick, 3-1, fights Mongolia’s Enkhtaivan Davaabayar.

Stamp will be looking to impress as she takes on India’s Rashi Shinde in a strawweight bout. “I’m very excited,” Stamp continued, “I’ve never been to this huge tournament and I’ve never been abroad, it’s going to be my first time. I want to keep fighting and push myself to the top. I want to be the champion.”