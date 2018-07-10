Yohann Drai to face Jo Nattawut at ONE: Pursuit of Power

Muay Thai high flyer Yohann Fairtex Drai is scheduled to make his ONE Super Series debut this Friday against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in Kuala Lumpur.

Frenchman Yohann Drai has been making quite a name for himself in the Muay Thai circles recently.

Rising all the way to number two in the WBC Muay Thai Super-Welterweight World rankings, the Frenchman landed an incredible victory over WBC Muaythai Featherweight Champion, and three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Champion, Jomthong Chuwattana in April’s All Star Fight 3.

This July 13, the 26-year-old will make his debut for ONE Championship’s ONE Super Series in a featherweight Muay Thai bout against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut in the co-main event of ONE: Pursuit of Power in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Drai told FOX Sports Asia, “I’m very proud to represent Fairtex in a ONE Championship co-main event. It’s my first time with this organisation, so I want to look good and I know I’m fighting a tough opponent. It’s also the first time I will fight with MMA gloves in the cage with Muay Thai rules. I trained hard for this event and I’m ready for the show and to give my all.”

He will need it up against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut, a WMC and two-weight Lion Fight World Champion, who spent years living in the United States.

However, his ONE Super Series debut didn’t go to plan against the formidable former K-1 and Glory Champion Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: Heroes of Honor back in April. He will be looking to bounce back quickly to cement his place in the pecking order.

But Yohann has the confidence of training with the best at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand alongside fellow world-class teammates Yodsanklai, Saemapetch and Fabrice Delannon – all of whom have made recent ONE Super Series debut.

Will it be enough to secure a successful debut for the fast-rising French warrior?