ONE: Pursuit of Power ready to thrill Malaysian audience at Axiata Arena

ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held a Media Open Workout for ONE Championship athletes competing at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER, set for 13 July at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Media Open Workout was held at Concourse of Lot 10 in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur and was hosted by former ONE Championship superstar Ann “Athena” Osman.

In attendance were local stars Agilan “Alligator” Thani and Keanu Subba, who will be competing at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER in separate bouts, as well as, fellow ONE Championship stars Gianni Subba and Peter Davis. Athletes demonstrated martial arts techniques to media, as well as provided an inside look at a normal day in an athlete’s training camp.

“Lot 10 is thrilled to partner with ONE Championship to organise an open workout with their star athletes for fans in Kuala Lumpur. Our iconic mall celebrates the passion of millennials with their youthful, dynamic energy. We always want to bring unforgettable experiences to our shoppers and this ONE Championship event is a perfect fit. It is our privilege to welcome our national heroes and witness their incredible martial art skills right in the heart of Bukit Bintang,” said Joseph Yeoh, Vice President of YTL Land & Development Bhd.

Agilan Thani, former ONE World Title Challenger, stated: “My experience in the ONE Championship welterweight division has prepared me for a run at the ONE Welterweight World Championship. I believe I am in a great position in my career to pursue the title, and I’m willing to face and defeat anyone who stands in my way. The division is for the taking, and I’m working very hard to reach my goal of capturing the title. It’s going to be a wild night at the Axiata Arena for sure. See you all there.”

Keanu Subba, ONE Championship athlete, stated: “I am so happy to be back, competing in the world’s largest martial arts organization. I have worked extremely hard over the past year, and I am now at a hundred percent coming into my next bout. I’m always happy to represent Malaysia on the global stage of martial arts competition, and I can’t wait to show everyone my improvements. It’s going to be an epic evening, that’s for sure. I’m ready to go to battle once again.”

Gianni Subba, ONE Championship athlete, stated: “It’s an honor and a privilege for me to be here in front of you all today, sharing with you my life’s greatest passion which is martial arts. Martial arts isn’t just a sport for me, it’s a way of life. It guides me every day and I am here to share with everyone that you can try this too. It’s a great way to get the most out of your physical and mental capacity. Although I am not competing this time due to injury, I will be here to support my brother Keanu all the way on July 13.”

Peter Davis, ONE Championship athlete, stated: “Martial arts has been a huge part of my professional career. I have been with ONE Championship since the very beginning and I am proud to have represented Malaysia. I am happy with what martial arts has become, and I will continue to lend my skills and talents into making sure martial arts in Malaysia has a very bright future.”