Saemapetch Fairtex set for ONE Super Series debut

Saemapetch Fairtex will make his ONE Super Series debut this Saturday, July 7 against Deividas Danyla at ONE: Battle For The Heavens.

Saemapetch recently rose to number six in the World Muaythai Council rankings, most recently claiming the Muay Thai Grand Prix Welterweight World Title with a stunning elbow KO of Charlie Peters at Lion Fight 41 in April to cap off his 114-16-1 Muay Thai record.

Now the 23-year-old native of Chiang Mai, Thailand will be fighting under ONE Championship’s ONE Super Series banner in a Muay Thai clash against Lithuanian Deividas Danyla – with the possibility of a title fight for the winner.

Saemapetch told us, “We are happy to make our debut in One Super Series in Guangzhou. I have trained very hard for this fight and will do my best representing Fairtex. And now that Fairtex is the official sponsor I have to do extra good for Fairtex.”

Indeed, Fairtex recently announced they had become the official glove to the One Super Series, marking yet another deal between international combat sports promotion and the world-renowned Thailand-based equipment manufacturer.

Training alongside world class gym mates including Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, Fabrice Fairtex Delannon and Yohann Fairtex Drai, all of whom recently signed to ONE Super Series, marks a world-class stable of talent from the Pattaya, Thailand Fairtex facility now plying its trade at ONE Championship.