Fairtex’s Fabrice Delannon set for ONE debut

Fairtex Gym’s Fabrice Delannon will face the biggest fight of his career as he faces two-time Lumphinee Champion Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai in his ONE Championship debut fight at ONE: Pinnacle of Power in Macau.

ONE Championship have recently been signing up a plethora of top-class talent from the Muay Thai and kickboxing worlds for their new ONE Super Series – a global fight league of striking martial arts with bouts which will feature on their main ONE fight card.

Among them is Thailand’s Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai. The 25-year-old is a former Lumphinee Stadium Champion at 180cm and 59kg, as well as being the last fighter to beat the legendary Saenchai, back in 2014.

Facing him is Fabrice Delannon, a three-time MAX Muay Thai Champion from the French overseas region of French Guiana in South America. Now training out of Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, FOX Sports Asia spoke to him ahead of his ONE Super Series debut.

“I’m very glad to take part in the ONE Championship promotion,” Fabrice told us.

“I have a great respect for my opponent. He’s had a great career in Thailand, was twice Lumphinee and Thailand champion, he’s won over fighters like Saenchai, Petboonchou and many others. He has never been defeated by a foreigner, so it’s a nice challenge for me.”

Also known as “The Funky Drummer”, Delannon moved to France and took up boxing as a boy, before falling in love with Muay Thai in his 20’s.

Major respiratory, stomach illnesses and a serious eye injury hampered his career, but he kept returning to the sport he loves. Amassing 65 fights in his Muay Thai career, Delannon now trains at Fairtex’s world class facility.

A post shared by Fairtex Training Center (@fairtex_training_center) on Jun 14, 2018 at 4:54am PDT



“Whatever happens to me in the future, my hardest fight in the ring was and always will be against the illness. I used to fight literally incapable – nothing can be worse than that,” Fabrice explained.

“I’d like to thank Mr Philip Wong, the founder of Fairtex, for giving me my chance at Fairtex nine months ago, when my age went against all odds,” he continued.

“I was MAX Muay Thai Champion at 35 years old. I’m still training very hard, sometimes more than the youngsters. Sometimes too much, but that’s my problem! I love what I’m doing. Actually, to do better you have to do less sometimes with the years.

“I’m very satisfied with my training at Fairtex. We have a great team, I’m well surrounded, I have a very skilled and dedicate trainer Job Praphob, a very competent physical trainer New, and high level, helpful and funny teammates – the best conditions to perform.”

Fabrice Fairtex Delannon fights Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai at ONE: Pinnacle of Power in Macau on Saturday, June 23.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories