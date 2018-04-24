ONE Championship breaks new ground with dazzling ONE Super Series debut

ONE Championship continues to break new grounds with a dazzling debut of the striking martial arts competition, ONE Super Series.

Fresh off the debut of its highly-anticipated ONE Super Series on April 20 at ONE: Heroes of Honor, ONE Championship offered fans a taste of what to expect with its latest innovation – an all-striking league showcasing the best of the world’s striking martial arts.

The premise is simple. ONE Championship wants to provide a proving ground for the world’s best strikers to face each other under a single banner – a prestigious global platform to showcase the beauty of striking arts such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, Kung Fu, wushu, sanda, silat, lethwei, and more.

Last Friday night in Manila, ONE Championship showed fans a glimpse of the sort of action that they can look forward to with ONE Super Series – and it was legendary.

Gracing the promotion’s all-new five-rope ring was kickboxing superstar Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan, who put on an absolute clinic against opponent Jo Nattawut of Thailand. Also in action was Muay Thai legend and former four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao who took on France’s Fabio Pinca.

For those who don’t know, Petrosyan and Gaiyanghadao are two of the most famous legends in the world of striking martial arts. The mere fact that they appeared together on the same card is just mind-blowing. If ONE Championship’s aim is to introduce these striking legends to the world, it has certainly achieved its goal early on.

Needless to say, both Petrosyan and Gaiyanghadao lived up to their billing and turned in inspiring performances. A potential 1.7 billion viewers from 136 countries got a chance to witness these martial arts legends in action.

And there’s much more to come. Names such as Lerdsila, Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Singtongnoi Por Telakun have also been announced as having joined ONE Super Series.

The success of the ONE Super Series has shown great potential to become one of the largest stand-up organisations in the world. While other organisations such as Glory Kickboxing or K-1 have a similar offering, ONE Championships’ ability to offer more than one “flavor” of martial arts makes it unique.

The next event to feature ONE Super Series bouts will be ONE: GRIT AND GLORY, which takes place 12 May in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is followed by ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS which happens a week later in Singapore.

Both cards offer a handful of compelling ONE Super Series contests. Singapore in particular will see the first ONE Super Series world champion crowned when Sam-A Gaiyanghadao takes on Sergio “Little One” Wielzen of the Netherlands for the inaugural ONE Super Series Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

ONE Championship aims to gradually assimilate ONE Super Series bouts into its cards, and athletes will be able to select from a series of ring and cage rule sets where they wish to compete. This means that kickboxers could move into Muay Thai, or Lethwei, or Sanda, if they wanted to. The flexibility opens up a myriad of possible combinations that should have martial arts enthusiasts salivating.

The invitation is also open to its current roster of mixed martial artists. So it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think of maybe someone like ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera competing under Muay Thai rules against one of these striking legends. It’s a bold step forward in the right direction for ONE Championship, who prides itself in being the ‘Home of Martial Arts’. With ONE Super Series, the promotion certainly lives up to its reputation.

A standalone ONE Super Series is the vision of the promotion and with a promising debut in Manila, it won’t be long before this goal comes true and fans will have an event to truly celebrate the purity of striking.