India submits official interest to bid for 2032 Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association are taking massive strides towards achieving their goal of bringing the Olympics to India in 2032. The IOA are set to approach the government for support, having submitted a formal expression of interest to bid for the event.

Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee chief had welcomed the move when IOA president Narinder Batra had first made the suggestion.

“We are dead serious about this bid for the 2032 Olympics. So, we have already submitted to the IOC the letter expressing our interest in hosting 2032 Olympic Games,” Rajeev Mehta, secretary general of the IOA had told PTI.

“I had a meeting with the Bid Committee of the IOC. They welcomed the move and said that India should have hosted an Olympic Games much earlier,” he added.

This is the first time the IOA have officially submitted an expression of interest, with New Delhi and Mumbai the venues they have in mind.

“China has hosted Summer Olympics and is going to host Winter Olympics in 2022. If South Korea is hosting Olympics, why can’t India? We are a big country, an emerging economic superpower,” Mehta went on to add.

The bidding process will begin four years from now and an official winner will be announced in 2025. India could face stiff competition though, with the likes of Indonesia, Germany, China and Australia all keen on hosting the 2032 Olympics as well.