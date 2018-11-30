IOC ceases planning boxing for Tokyo 2020 and launches AIBA probe

Boxing could potentially miss out on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after the IOC launched a probe into its governing body AIBA.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ceased planning for boxing at the 2020 Games after launching an investigation into the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

A statement from the IOC said the probe was a result of AIBA’s latest progress report in regards to concerns over finances, governance and sporting integrity.

AIBA had previously been warned that a failure to resolve its in-house problems could lead to boxing missing out on Tokyo 2020.

The IOC’s Executive Board said in a statement that it “acknowledged AIBA’s progress and its commitments highlighted in its progress report, but several points of significant concern remain”.

As a result, one of the additional measures taken by the IOC is to “freeze the planning for the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, including official contact between AIBA and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, ticket sales, approval and

implementation of a qualification system, test event planning and finalisation of the competition schedule”.

The election of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov as head of AIBA was also noted as area of concern.

Rakhimov was elected president despite the United States Treasury Department putting him on a sanctions list over alleged links to organised crime, claims he denies.

On Thursday, AIBA said it had “managed to restore a healthy and sustainable financial situation”.