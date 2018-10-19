Youth Olympics Day 12: Thailand get silver in last day of event

In the last day of the Youth Olympic Games 2018, only three events were held as the final medals were given away to cap off a successful occasion.

Thailand’s Porntip Buapa faced off against Great Britain’s Caroline Sara Dubois in the Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Gold Medal event.

The Brit had too much for Buapa as she was methodical through the match, eventually winning on points after a 5-0 decision from the judges. Buapa still impressed in the Olympics with a silver medal, with Argentina’s Oriana Saputo securing the bronze in the weight class.

In other sports, Brazil won the Gold Medal Event in Futsal as they beat the Russian Federation 4-1, while Egypt secured the bronze in a 5-4 thriller against Argentina.

The Karate event also wrapped up with Belgium’s Quentin Mahauden securing the gold in the Men’s Kumite 68kg Final, while Annika Saelid of Norway bagged the top prize in the 59kg weight class. Iran’s Navid Mohammadi won the gold in the 68kg final.

After all competitions, the event closed down with multiple festivities and the Olympic flag delivered to Dakar, Senegal as they will host the Youth Olympic Games in 2022 – the first African country to do so.

Here is the complete medal tally: