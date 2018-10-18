Youth Olympics Day 11: Thailand win more medals

The 11th day of the Youth Olympic Games 2018 recently wrapped up, with eight total competitions held through the day.

THAI BOXING GLORY

Thailand’s Sarawut Sukthet competed in the Men’s Flyweight (49-52kg) Gold Medal event and faced off against Britain’s Ivan Price.

The Brit overwhelmed the Thai in the first round which led to the referee needing to come to the aid of Sukthet as Price secured the gold medal for his country.

ALL OVER!!! It’s a blistering first round from Ivan Hope Price and he is the Youth Olympic Champion! #BuenosAires2018 pic.twitter.com/Ft1bU4t3ZH — Team GB (@TeamGB) October 17, 2018

Meanwhile, on the Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) division, Panpatchara Somnuek represented Thailand well against Mexican fighter Jennifer Yazmin Carrillo as the Asian won the gold medal via unanimous decision. She controlled much of the fight and was dominant throughout.

There was more boxing in the evening as Atichai Phoemsap of Thailand brought home another gold medal for the country after beating Ukraine’s Taras Bondarchuk in a hotly-contested battle in the Men’s Lightweight (60kg) category. Three of the five judges saw the Thai edging out his rival in the crucial third round to get the win.

World Youth champion Atichai Phoemsap spearheaded Thailand’s youngsters into four boxing finals at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. https://t.co/5iVEFdUQbC — The Nation Thailand (@nationnews) October 17, 2018

Lastly, Thailand also bagged a bronze medal in the Men’s Middleweight (75kg) event as Weerapon Jongjoho outlasted Jancen Poutoa of Samoa in a clear decision win. The Thai managed to drop the Samoan twice in the second round to establish his dominance.

THAILAND PARTICIPATE IN KARATE

More combat sports featured in the day with the Women’s Kumite 54kg Elimination Round featured Thailand’s Aika Okazaki facing off against Japan’s Rinka Tahata in Pool B.

It was a tight contest, with the Japanese edging out a victory.

Okazaki would feature again later on, this time against Iran’s Fatemeh Khonadartarsi. Unfortunately, she would come up short again as the victory was awarded to the Iranian.

However, third time’s a charm for the Thai athlete as her final match of the day, against Portugal’s Tania de Barros resulted in a victory for her. Despite failing to qualify, Okazaki’s win is a decent way to send her off in the competition.