Youth Olympics Day 10: Thai boxers move on

In the last few days of the Youth Olympics, 10 competitions were on display for the 10th day of the tournament.

The Women’s Recurve Individual 1/8 Elimination Round started off with Myanmar’s Pyae Sone Hnin edging Russian counterpart Viktoria Kharitonova 6-5 to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, she was dominated in the quarters as she faced China’s Mengyao Zhang. Their match ended 6-0 as Hnin was eliminated from the contest by the eventual gold medal winner.

THAILAND FEATURE IN BOXING

Four Thai boxers competed in the day as the knockout stages of their respective weight classes continued.

First up was a Men’s Light (60kg) Semifinal battle which saw Atichai Phoemsap go up against Azerbaijan’s Nurlan Safarov. The Thai was dominant throughout the fight, winning all rounds according to the judges en route to a 5:0 decision win.

Next was the Men’s Fly (49-52kg) Semifinal where Sarawut Sukthet squared off against Brazil’s Luiz Gabriel Chalot De Oliveira. The Thai dictated the pace early, winning the first two rounds. However, the Brazilian fought back in the third but did not do enough as Sukthet moved on with a 4:1 decision win.

In the Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal, Panpatchara Somnuek battled Ireland’s Dearbhla Rooney and it was a well-contested match-up. However, the Thai did just enough to get a win with a 4:1 decision by the ringside judges.

Lastly, in the Men’s Middle (75kg) Semifinal, Weerapon Jongjoho battled Brazil’s Keno Machado and the Thai could not find an answer against the Brazilian. Machado dictated the pace and clearly dominated the fight as he eliminated the Thai 5:0.

OTHER RESULT

In the Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary, Malaysia’s Jellson Jabillin finished fourth with a 514.05 to qualify for the final behind China’s Junjie Lian, Mexico’s Randal Willars Valdez and Russian Federation’s Ruslan Ternovoi. In the final, Jabillin could not break through as he finished fourth again while Valdez finished atop the standings.