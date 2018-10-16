Youth Olympics Day 9: Thailand add another gold to their tally

Day nine of the Youth Olympics featured as many as fifteen sports throughout the day.

The day started with Archery, where SEA countries were involved in three matches but only one of the competitors could come out victorious. While Thailand’s Aitthiwat Soithnag lost 6-4 to his Spanish opponent in the Men’s Recurve Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, Philippines’ Nicole Marie Tagle fell to her British opponent in Women’s Recurve Individual 1/16 Elimination Round.

Only Myanmar’s Pyae Sone Hnin could register a win in the round – by a score of 6-5 – and qualify for Women’s Recurve 1/8 Elimination Round.

Boxing saves the blushes

In Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal, Thailand’s pair of Pawarun Chanthawichai and Thatsarida Singchuea lost 22-20, 21-16 to their Norwegian counterparts. In Boxing, on the other hand, the only SEA participation was from Thailand as well where Atichai Phoemsap defeated Canada’s Spencer Wilcox 4-1 on points.

As far as diving is concerned, Malaysia’s Kimberley Qian Ping Bong finished sixth with total points of 427.10 in Women’s 3m Springboard Final.

Thailand add another gold to their tally

In Golf, Thailand added another gold medal to their tally through Mixed Team Cumulative Team Play. On the third day of the event, Thai pair of Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai Luangnitikul finished third behind United States of America and Argentina, however, their superlative performances on the first two days meant they ran away with the gold. USA got the silver while Argentina won the bronze medal.

“We were playing for a silver medal so didn’t feel any pressure. We didn’t think about the result, she just made birdies. Playing together is just great,” Luangnitikul said.