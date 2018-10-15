Youth Olympics Day 8: Malaysia win Men’s Hockey 5s Gold

Day eight of the Youth Olympic Games saw action in as many as 17 different sports throughout the day.

The day started with Archery where in the Mixed International Team event, Thailand’s Aitthiwat Soithong won the silver medal alongside Argentina’s Agustina Sofia Giannasio. They lost 5-1 in the gold medal match to the pair of Kyla Touraine-Helias (France) and Jose Manuel Solera (Spain).

Philippines’ Nicole Marie Tagle and Myanmar’s Pyae Sone Hnin were a part of the event as well but bowed out in the quarterfinal and 1/8 elimination round respectively.

Mixed results for SEA in Beach Volleyball

Thailand pair of Thatsarida Singchuea and Pawarun Chanthawichai defeated Venezuela’s Diana Ramirez and Urimar Andrea Narvaez 2-1 in a Beach Volleyball women’s round-of-16 match. This was the only good news coming out with respect to SEA countries as far as the sport is concerned.

In the men’s round-of-16, both the Indonesian (Bintang/Danang) and the Thai (N.Phichakon/T. Phanupong) pair lost to their respective opponents and bowed out of the competition.

Thailand dominate Boxing and Golf

Thai boxers dominated the boxing arena on day eight of the Youth Games. In the men’s 75 kg section, Thailand’s Weerapon Jongjoho got the better Italy’s Naichel Millas in preliminary round 1. Sarawut Sukthet, in the men’s 49-52 kg category, defeated Afghanistan’s Sultan Mohammad on points.

In Women’s 54-57 kg category, Panpatchara Somnuek was a step above her Slovakian counterpart and won the bout after referee had to stop the contest midway through the third round.

In Golf as well, Thailand performed exceedingly well. They led the charts in Mixed Team Round 2 with a -2, a shot ahead of the second-placed mixed team of Indonesia and South Korea (-1). Philippines were a part of the event as well and finished 18th on the table with a total score of +5.

Malaysia win Hockey 5s men’s gold

“I think all Malaysians will be very proud of our team. We will only celebrate a little bit… Maybe we will eat chocolate and listen to some music!” Hockey5s gold medallist Amirul Azahar #GameChangers #BuenosAires2018 @FIH_Hockey @ocm_mom pic.twitter.com/dQ9aMcRJF1 — Youth Olympic Games (@youtholympics) October 14, 2018

The biggest news of the day came from Hockey 5s, where Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the men’s final and won the gold medal. Akhimullah Anuar scored twice while Amirul Azahar and Firadus Rosdi scored a goal apiece to see their side through. India were leading the match 2-1 after the first period, however, three second period goals ensured Malaysia win their second goal of the Youth Olympics.

Sailing silver for Philippines

In Sailing, Philippines’ Christian Tio won the silver medal in Men’s Kiteboarding – IKA Twin Tip Racing Final Race. Tio shared the silver medal with Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek, both finishing with 2 points each. Dominican Republic’s Deury Corniel won the gold medal.