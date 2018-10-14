Youth Olympics Day 7: Thailand impressed

Day seven of the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires featured 20 various sports throughout the day.

The early morning featured Archery and the Mixed International Team 1/16 Elimination Round featured Philippines’ Nicole Marie Tagle pairing with Estonian Hendrick Oun as they beat out their Sri Lanka and Chile counterparts in the shoot-off point to win 5-4.

INDONESIA FEATURE IN 3×3

In the Women’s Preliminary Round Pool C of the 3×3 basketball competition, Indonesia opened up their day with a close 16-15 win over Andorra. Eka Liana Febiananda and Nathania Claresta Orville piled the majority of the points in the win.

Later on in the day, they faced off against a heavily favoured France squad and were handily beaten 22-12 despite Febiananda converting all three of her shot attempts.

THAI ATHLETES TRIUMPHANT

In beach volleyball, the action continued in the Round of 24 and two pairs of Thai athletes were featured in both the men and women’s events.

The women played first with Pawarun Chanthawichai and Thatsarida Singchuea pairing up to sweep their New Zealand counterparts in two sets. It only took 37 minutes for them to dispatch their opponents 25-23, 21-13.

In the afternoon, the men played and it was also a successful pairing of Phichakon Narathon and Phanupong Thanan as they beat Poland 21-18, 21-13 in only 34 minutes of action.

THAI FUTSAL DOMINATION

SIGNING OFF | Tonga’s🇹🇴 journey at the #youtholympics has come to an end with a 9-1 loss to Thailand🇹🇭 in their final match in Buenos Aires https://t.co/jQKhB6RMPL #futsal — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) October 13, 2018

In the Women’s First Round – Group C of Futsal, Thailand were faced off against Tonga and it was a dominating performance for the Asian country en route to a 9-1 victory.

Already up 3-0 after the first half, Thailand continued their domination and won every statistical category along the way.

Paerploy Huajaipetch was the star of the day with three goals to her tally.

GOLF ACTION EARLY

In the early morning, young stars in golf were already on the tee for the Mixed Team Round 1.

Thailand were impressive as they finished second with a -10, three strokes behind leaders Italy with a -13.

The Philippines were also part of the event and ended up in 16th place with a -4 for the round. The mixed team of Indonesia and Republic of Korea finished with the same scoreline as the Philippines.

UNFORTUNATE RESULTS IN TABLE TENNIS

In the Mixed International Team Preliminary Stages, Thailand featured in Group G and battled a Latin American mixed team in the morning. Unfortunately, the pairing of Jinnipa Sawettabut and Yanapong Panagitgun fell to their opponents 2-1. Panagitgun won his second match after Sawettabut dropped his game in the first, but they could not hold on in the third match.

Later on in the day, they faced off against the Russian Federation and also lost 2-1.

Malaysia featured in Group H of the competition and lost to the European mix in their clash as well. Alice Li Sian Chang did well in the opening match but Javen Choong could not get the victory in his battle. They eventually lost the third match to lose the contest.

It was a similar story later on when they battled Egypt, with Chang giving Malaysia the early advantage but the group failing to get the victory later on.

In Group A, Singapore lost to an Intercontinental mix as the pairing of Rui Xuan Goi and Yew En Koen Pang could not outlast their counterparts.

THAILAND WIN GOLD

Group A of the Women’s +63kg Weightlifting event saw Thailand’s Supatchanin Khamhaeng outlast 12 other competitors to win gold. With a result of 236, she was clearly ahead of the competition as Turkey’s Dilara Narin settled for silver with a 218.

Uzbekistan’s Dolera Davronova finished with a 217 which was good enough for bronze in the competition.

OTHER RESULTS

In the Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary, Malaysia’s Kimberly Qian Ping Bong failed to crack the top three as she finished fourth behind China’s Shan Lin, Mexico’s Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia and Ukraine’s Sofiia Lyskun. Lin would eventually lift gold, while Lyskun picked up silver and Garcia settled for the bronze.

In Hockey5s, the Malaysians were successful in their semi-final match-up against Zambia as they won 7-4 thanks to an impressive performance from Akhimullah Anuar who had three goals in five shots.