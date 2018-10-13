Youth Olympics: SEA well-represented on Day 6

The sixth day of the Youth Olympics 2018 in Buenos Aires featured a plethora of sporting events and there was action throughout the day.

These young athletes continue to live their dreams to, hopefully, be one to represent their countries in the grandest stages of the world.

The archery competition began early in the morning and the ranking round of the Men’s Recurve Individual saw Korean Injun Song take the top spot with a score of 691, while Chihchun Tang of Chinese Taipei was second with a 689.

Thailand’s Aitthiwat Soithong finished 12th in the round with a score of 669.

For the Women’s Recurve Individual, China’s Mengyao Zhang finished atop the rankings with a 675, followed by Ruka Uehara of Japan and India’s Himani Himani with scores of 667 and 665, respectively.

Nicole Marie Tagle of the Philippines was 23rd with a 629, while Pyae Sone Hnin of Myanmar was right behind her with a 628.

VIETNAM, INDONESIA AND MALAYSIA IMPRESS IN ATHLETICS

In the first round of the Men’s 2000m Steeplechase, Vietnam’s Ie Tien Long finished 10th in the competition with a time of 5:51.79, while Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime Tufa set the pace with a 5:34.94.

The first heat in stage one of the Women’s 1500m resulted in another Ethiopia win but Vietnam’s Thu Hang Doan impressed with a time of 4:41.17 which was good enough for a fourth-placed finish.

Indonesian Adi Ramli Sidiq featured in the top three of the Men’s 100m Stage 1 – Heat 1 with a time of 11.26, behind winners Lucas Rodrigues da Silva of Brazil and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Romar Hariston Stapleton with times of 11.04 and 11.16, respectively.

In Heat 4 of the same competition, Malaysia’s Muhammad Fakhrul Abdul Aziz was a runner-up behind Jamaican runner Michali Everett. The Malaysian clocked in a 11.10 but the Jamaican was simply too quick with a 10.94.

THAILAND AND MALAYSIA BAG MEDALS IN BADMINTON

Later on in the day, the battle for bronze in the women’s singles in badminton was completed, with Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi going up against Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

The Thai was clinical and did not let the Singaporean win a match to secure the bronze medal for her and her country.

In the afternoon, the women’s gold medal match was featured with Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei going up against China’s Zhiyi Wang. The Malaysian dropped the first set but rallied back to beat her rival to secure gold for Malaysia.

#NSTFlash: Goh Jin Wei defeated China’s Wang Zhiyi 16-21, 21-13, 21-19 to win the girls’ singles gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Friday. #badminton pic.twitter.com/GN1pPDgsok — Buletin Malaysia (@buletinmalaysia) October 13, 2018

THAILAND HAVE MIXED RESULTS IN BEACH HANDBALL

Thailand were victorious in the main round of Beach Handball as they blanked Croatia 2-0 in the match-up. It was a close first half but the Thais had enough to stave off their competition.

Unfortunately, the Thais would lose to Hungary in the placement match later on in the day as they could not find an answer to their opponent’s strong plays.

SWIMMING RESULTS

In the Men’s 200m Backstroke, Indonesia’s Farrel Armandio Tangkas finished fifth in Heat 3 with a time of 2:05.06 which was 5.20 seconds behind winner Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia.

Indonesia’s Christie May Chue settled for fourth place in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:38.45 in the first heat.

In Heat 4 of the competition, Vietnam’s Thi Phuong Anh Vu struggled as she finished last with a 2:37.58 which was 6.93 second behind the race winner.

Three South East Asian representative were in Heat 2 of the Men’s 200m Butterfly, with Thailand’s Sarith Petchaul landing in fifth place with a 2:05.83, while Indonesia’s Azel Zelmi Aryalingga was sixth with a 2:06.88.

The second Thai, Jeerakit Soammanus was seventh with a 2:12.02 recorded time.

Heat 4 of the competition saw Singapore’s Jung Yi Song finish fifth with a 2:02.99 which was 3.21 seconds behind winner Italian Federico Burdisso.

In the final heat, Malaysia’s Low Zheng Yong Low was eighth with a 2:06.87, well behind winner Kristof Milak of Hungary.

The Philippines got a win in Heat 2 of the Women’s 400m Freestyle after Nicole Justine Marie Oliva set the pace with a 4:16.72. Only 1.14 seconds behind her was Singapore’s Ching Hwee Gan who settled for second.

Good luck to Nicole Oliva, who is competing at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games next week in Buenos Aires! pic.twitter.com/jhinYzwuwA — SantaClara Swim Club (@SantaClaraSwim) October 5, 2018



Rounding up the swimming events in the morning was the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay and Singapore featured in Heat 3. Unfortunately, they struggled and finished seventh with a 4:05.67.

OTHER RESULTS

Thailand picked up a silver medal in the Women’s 63kg in weightlifting as Thipwara Chontavin finished with a 202 in Group A. She fell behind to Uzbekistan’s Kumushkhon Fayzullaeva who scored a 218.

In table tennis, Singapore lost to South Korea in Group A of the Mixed International Team Preliminary Stage. The same result for Malaysia as they faced Brazil in Group H later on in the day.

Thailand got the victory over a Mixed Intercontinental – 3 team in Group G of the competition, while Singapore were dominated by Japan in another Group A battle.

“Akhimullah Anuar Esook took Malaysia into the semi-finals of the Youth Olympics Games (YOG) hockey tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he scored a brace in the 2-0 win against Austria earlier today”#YOG2018#penanghockeyfan

-Penang Hockey Fan- https://t.co/L8NT8gXEo2 — penanghockeyfan (@penanghockeyfan) October 12, 2018

The men’s quarterfinal in Hockey5s featured Malaysia going up against Austria and the Asians beat their counterparts thanks to an impressive second half to advance in the competition.