Youth Olympics: Vietnam win gold; Goh Jin Wei to finals

The Youth Olympics continue in Buenos Aires as each country’s athletes competed in 18 different sports activities throughout the fifth day of the event.

In athletics, India’s Suraj Panwar settled for second in the Men’s 5000m Race Walk Stage 1 with a time of 20:23:30, almost 10 seconds behind first-placed Oscar Patin of Ecuador. China’s Xin Wang was third with a time of 20:28:02.

The first stage of the Men’s High Jump was also completed, with China’s Long Chen finishing atop the standings with a 2.13, while Finland’s Arttu Mattila and Ukraine’s Oleh Doroshchuk were second and third, respectively, with a mark of 2.09. Singapore’s Kampton Kang settled for sixth with a 2.05 finish.

Chinese Taipei’s Ting-Wei Ling topped the Women’s 100m Hurdles Stage 1 – Heat 3 by finishing with a 13.79 time, beating out Cuban athlete Keily Linet Perez Ibanez.

SINGLES BADMINTON SEMIS

#badminton SEMIFINAL – Women's Singles Phittayaporn Chaiwan (THA/1) vs Goh Jin Wei (MAS/3) 21-19 15-21 13-21 First Malaysian to play Badminton Final in Youth Olympic Games Individual Events!!

Four matches were featured in the semi-finals of the badminton tournament, with Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei beating Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the first women’s semis, taking the last two sets after dropping the first to the Thai.

The second semi-final match for the women pitted China’s Zhiyi Wang going up against Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi. The former only needed two sets to dispatch of her opponent in a match that only lasted 28 minutes.

In the men’s semi-final matches, China’s Shifeng Li made quick work of Arnaud-Sylvain-Andre Merkle of France in two sets to advance to the finals. The other match-up pitted India’s Lakshya Sen beating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in a three-set affair.

MIXED RESULTS IN BEACH HANDBALL

There was a mixture of results in beach handball as Hong Kong bowed to Russian Federation in the women’s consolation round but were able to secure a win over Mauritius later on in the day.

In the women’s main round, Chinese Taipei fell to the Netherlands but managed to get a win over Paraguay in their second game of the day.

Chinese Taipei featured in the men’s consolation round and beat Mauritius in dominating fashion but were unable to replicate the same form when they faced a strong Italian side later on.

FIELD HOCKEY TRIUMPH

Youth Olympic Games Hockey Men’s 5s pool match 5:India defeats Canada to enter quarterfinal as group 2nd.

Youth Olympic Games Hockey Men's 5s pool match 5:India defeats Canada to enter quarterfinal as group 2nd.

Score:5-2. #BuenosAires2018

Malaysia and India found themselves on the winning side in the preliminary rounds of field hockey.

The Malaysians beat Poland 4-3 in Pool A, while the Indians dominated the Canadians in the first half of the contest to eventually get a 5-3 victory.

Not to be outdone, the women also came out with impressive performances as China blanked Poland 4-0 in the women’s preliminary round Pool B while India beat South Africa 5-2 in Pool A.

MEDALS GALORE

In the Men’s 800m Freestyle Fastest Heat, Vietnam’s Huy Hoang Nguyen impressed as he took home the gold in the competition with a time of 7:50:20, a full three seconds ahead of second-best Keisuke Yoshida of Japan who settled for silver. Italy’s Marco De Tullio picked up the bronze with a time of 7:55:81.

Japan took home the bronze in the Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, registering a time of 3:49:27 which was only four seconds behind winners the Russian Federation. Brazil finished second to secure the silver.

In taekwondo, China’s Wenzhe Mu lost to Morocco’s Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras in the bronze medal match in the women’s +63kg category.

Chinese Taipei’s Meng-En Lee lost to Iran’s Mohammadali Khosravi in the gold medal match in the men’s +73kg of the competition, but his win over Canada’s Ethan McClymont in the semis resulted in Lee securing the bronze medal.