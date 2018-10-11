Youth Olympics 2018: Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei enters semi-finals in badminton; Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn exits

There were mixed fortunes for some of the most prominent rising stars in badminton as the quarter-finals got completed at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Day 4 of the competition.

Malaysia’s third-seeded Goh Jin Wei entered the semi-finals in women’s singles after a commanding 21-12, 21-9 win over Vietnam’s Vu Thi Anh Thu in just 24 minutes. Up next for her is Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the battle for a place in the gold medal contest.

Malaysia’s domination on the hockey field came to an end after Argentina carved out a 4-2 win in a Pool A Men’s Preliminary match in Hockey 5s. Malaysia had earlier posted effortless victories over Vanuatu, Mexico, and Zambia.

For Indonesia, their badminton hopes came to an end after the sixth-seeded Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay was ousted 21-17, 21-19 by India’s fourth seed Lakshya Sen in the quarter-finals. This was Sen’s consecutive win over the Indonesian, having already got the better of Rumbay in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships earlier in the year.

Cambodia had only one representative on Wednesday — Bunna Poeuvpichra in men’s 50m butterfly heat. However, the Cambodian failed to progress since he finished last in his heat, having clocked a timing of 30.93 seconds.

Further in the pool, Singapore’s Maximillian Wei Ang finished seventh with a timing of 2:18.85 minutes while Vietnam’s Pham Thanh Bao was disqualified from the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final.

Big upset suffered by Thailand in badminton

Thailand had a major shock on Day 4 of the Youth Olympics as the men’s singles top seed was knocked out from the badminton competition. Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who was the runner-up at the Asian Junior Championships, was shown the door 13-21, 10-21 by the seventh seed Arnaud-Sylvain-Andre Merkle.

With Chaiwan still there in women’s singles, Thailand’s badminton hopes have not entirely been washed out.

In Beach Handball, Thailand pummelled Chinese Taipei 2-0 (24-12, 18-16) in a Men’s Preliminary Group A encounter. Thailand did not have the same fortunes in beach volleyball, where the pair of N.Phichakon/T. Phanupong went down to Switzerland’s Gysin/Broch 0-2 (30-42) in a Men’s Preliminary – Pool A clash.

In women’s first round of futsal, Thailand lost to Bolivia 4-6.

Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi too brought some delight for Singapore in badminton as she halted the remarkable run of USA’s Jennie Gai with a 21-16, 21-18 win in women’s singles quarter-finals. Gai had been unbeaten in three matches in the group stages.

Hooi has a tough task next as she faces the second-seeded Zhiyi Wang of China for a place in the summit clash.