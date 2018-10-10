Youth Olympics 2018: Thailand win first gold in Buenos Aires; Indonesia open medal account

Day 4 of the Youth Olympics 2018 turned out to a grand day for the South East Asian countries as Thailand won their first gold medal of the competition while Indonesia too opened their account with a bronze medal in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Thailand dominated the Taekwondo events on Tuesday, securing a gold and a silver medal. 16-year-old Kanthida Saengsin staved off a challenge from Morocco’s Safia Salih to clinch the gold with a score of 10-6 in the women’s 55kg category.

Thailand aimed for a double gold, which, however, did not materialize as Nareupong Thepsen went down fighting 16-21 to South Korea’s Wonhee Cho in the men’s 63kg category final.

With this, Thailand now have three medals from the Youth Olympics 2018 after three days of action. Their first medal came earlier through weightlifting when Natthawat Chomchuen won the silver in Boys’ 56kg category.

Thailand thus won their eighth gold overall at the Youth Olympics. They have four gold medals from 2010 and three more from the 2014 edition.

Indonesia win their first medal at YOG 2018

Indonesia’s long wait for their first medal came to an end when 17-year-old Vinatasari Nur won the bronze in women’s 53kg weightlifting. Nur lifted a total weight of 162kg (72kg + 90kg) and finished behind Romania’s Sabina Baltag (177kg) and Colombia’s Valentina Kely Junkar Acero (176kg), who got the gold and silver medals respectively.

This is Indonesia’s third bronze overall from the Youth Olympics. They earned a bronze in each of the previous two editions.

Malaysia are yet to open their medal account but they have been impressing in quite a few events. In Hockey 5s, the Malaysian boys continue to dominate the group matches.

After thunderous wins over Vanuatu and Mexico, Malaysia once more put up a commanding performance to get the better of Zambia 7-2. Up next for them is Team Argentina on Wednesday, as the Pool A matches continue.

In women’s singles badminton, Malaysia’s third seeded Jin Wei Goh progressed into the quarter-finals after winning her final group match 21-7, 18-21, 21-9 over Germany’s Ann-Kathrin Spoeri.

The Youth Olympics 2018, that sees the world’s best athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 play, will continue till Thursday, October 18, and all these countries have a good chance of increasing their medal tally.