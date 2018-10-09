Vietnam made a strong start to their campaign at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires by scooping up the gold medal in men’s 56kg weightlifting on the opening day of the competition. Ngo Son Dinh made it to the top of the podium for his total lift of 262kg (114kg + 148kg).

This is yet another feather in the cap for Dinh, who already has gold medals from the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championship as well as bronze medals from the World Youth Weightlifting Championship.

Vietnam had more reason to rejoice on the same day as its 13-member contingent added yet another medal to its tally in Argentina. This time, however, it was a silver through weightlifter Nguyen Thu Trang in women’s 44kg. With a total effort of 147kg, she finished second to Venezuela’s Echandia Zarate, who lifted 162kg.

Thailand opens their account

Thailand too opened its account at the Youth Olympics by getting the silver medal in men’s 56kg weightlifting when Natthawat Chomchuen finished behind Vietnam’s Ngo Son Dinh with a total lift of 239kg.

#LevantamientoDePesas – 56kg Hombres#Weightlifting – Men’s 56kg Oro 🥇 NGO Son Dinh VIE 🇻🇳

Plata 🥈 CHOMCHUEN Natthawat THA 🇹🇭

Bronce 🥉 POLAK Frantisek CZE 🇨🇿@iwfnet pic.twitter.com/NrqTP8sir2 — Buenos Aires 2018 (@BuenosAires2018) October 8, 2018

None of the other South East Asian countries have managed to grab medals at the ongoing Youth Olympics so far. This competition aims to give a platform to athletes aged between 15 and 18 to showcase their skills under pressure and it also helps to inculcate the Olympic values in them.

206 nations are participating in the meet this time and are eyeing medals in 241 events across 32 sports.

Malaysia register back-to-back wins in Hockey 5s

Meanwhile, Malaysia made a thunderous start to their challenge in men’s hockey five-a-side event with a couple of wins. They are one of the favourites for the gold and they lived up to the expectations with a 14-0 annihilation of Vanuatu in a Group A encounter at the Youth Olympic Park on Sunday.

Congratulations to our Junior Hockey 5s Team Malaysia 🇲🇾 @ the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires for winning their second match against Mexico 4-2

4′ FG Akhimullah 🇲🇾

8′ FG Arif Syafie Ishak🇲🇾

14′ FG Luis Villegas (Mex)

19′ FG Arif 🇲🇾

19′ FG Syarman Mat Tee🇲🇾

20′ FG Jorge (Mex) pic.twitter.com/djxEqtsi4F — Dr Shamala (@drshamala) October 9, 2018

Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was the star of the show as he pumped in as many as seven goals in this match, that also saw braces from Noor Firdaus Rosdi and Muhibuddin Moharam. The others to score were Syarman Mat Tee, Amirul Hamizan Azahar, and Arif Syafie Ishak.

Malaysia then followed it up with a 4-2 win over Mexico a day later, where Ishak Arif scored a brace, and Syarman and Anuar Akhimullah too chipped in.