Russian doping appeals dismissed by CAS

The Court of Arbitration in Sport has upheld the International Olympic Committee decision to ban Russian athletes Maria Abakumova, Tatyana Lebedeva, and Ekaterina Gnidenko over doping offences at the Olympic Games.

The IOC disqualified, cyclist Gnidenko from the 2012 London Olympic Games, Abakumova, silver medallist in the javelin, and Lebedeva, silver medallist in long jump and triple jump, from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

After being tested twice, the trio was found to have the presence of the banned anabolic steroid Chlorodehydromethyltestosterone (CDMT) in their systems.

The athletes decided to challenge their bans in court hoping to be cleared but the CAS backed the IOL’s ban.

A statement released by CAS stated: “The CAS panel found that the appellants were unable to prove that the testing methods adopted by the laboratories, which led to the positive findings against each of them, were not scientifically valid in accordance with the standard required to be applied.”

Lebedeva, who retired from competition in 2013, still has her long jump gold medal from the 2004 Athens Games and a triple jump silver from Sydney in 2000.