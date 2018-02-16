Yun claims historic gold for Korea

Yun Sung-bin won Asia’s first ever men’s skeleton Olympic gold medal after the South Korean produced a dominant performance in front of his home crowd.

Yun’s time of 50.02s in the fourth and final heat handed him a total of time of 3m20.55s – over a minute faster than second placed Nikita Tregubov.

That saw him make history in PyeongChang after earning Team Korea’s second gold medal of the Winter Olympics. It was South Korea’s first ever medal in the sliding events of bobsled, luge and skeleton.

Yun Sung-Bin of South Korea just broke track record and won a Gold Medal in the skeleton title. He did it in style with the iconic #IronMan! Check out his gears! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/x5kr9yKwLP — Danny Koo @ MARVEL (@zingodude) February 16, 2018

Yun set course records with each of his first two runs and already boasted an advantage of 0.74s by that stage.

His lead extended beyond a second after the third run and by the time he enjoyed a victory lap on the fourth run, he set his third course record of the competition.

Great Britain’s Dom Parsons won the bronze medal.