Rio Olympics: The agony of defeat

Following Lee Chong Wei’s heartbreaking defeat to Chen Long we’ve put together some of the biggest moments of agony and despair from the Rio Olympic Games. Get your tissues out folks, this one is a heart-breaker.

Sometimes even a medal is not good enough. Saori Yoshida is a living legend in women’s wrestling, winning no less than 13 World Championship golds and three Olympic golds, making her by far the most decorated athlete in the sport. After golds in Athens, Beijing and London, the Japanese star was the outright favourite for a fourth in Rio. But she came unstuck in the final against Helen Maroulis of the USA, cuing a flood of tears that didn’t stop until after the medals ceremony.

Ashley Mckenzie was one of the favourites for the men’s 60Kg judo title following his gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Needless to say, the Brit was heartbroken when he was bundled out of the competition in the Round of 16 in Rio. McKenzie sobbed behind a dumpster in the bowls of the arena following his defeat.

Thank you all for your support.. My journey has been tough but you’ve all helped! Thank You pic.twitter.com/if0gGoeHKv — Ashley McKenzie (@Ashleymckenzi12) August 6, 2016

Javier Culson shows his utter disappointment after he was disqualified for his false start in the final of the men’s 400m hurdles. The Puerto Rican was one of the small nations few medal hopefuls after his bronze in London and looked to be in good form in Rio. Puerto Rico did have some respite though, after outsider Monica Puig claimed an unlikely gold in the women’s tennis.

Lithuanina’s Mantas Kalnietis reacts during the men’s basketball quarter-finals at the Carioca Arena, where they would go down 90-64 to Australia.

Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia braces for impact as she gets taken down by Russia’s Valeria Koblova in the women’s 58kg wrestling Round of 16. Koblova would win the match and claim silver later in the competition.

There is the agony of defeat, then there is the sheer agony of pain. Who can forget Samir Ait Said’s unfortunate landing in the men’s vault where he broke his leg. While the Frenchman got an ovation as he left the arena on a stretcher, it would not have been the one he was hoping for. Ouch.

Carli Lloyd, captain of the USA women’s football team, hits the turf after Sweden knocked the Americans out in the quarter-finals in Rio, putting an end to their run of three consecutive gold medals at the Games. The loss marked the first time the USWNT left the global showpiece without a medal.

Renaud Lavillenie thought he’d won the gold medal, but a sensational vault from home-crowd hero Thiago Braz Da Silva took it away from him. After a failed effort from Lavillenie, Da Silva confirmed his victory in front of a rapturous applause. But the hostile Brazilian crowd booed the Frenchman on the podium, reducing him to tears. IOC president Thomas Bach later called it “shocking”, but that will be of little respite for Lavillenie.

The face of the French vaulter #RenaudLavillenie broke my heart, this crowd is a disgusting bunch of bullies ? pic.twitter.com/bvB3SDQRRB — Ala` Awaysheh (@AlaAwaysheh) August 17, 2016

Unlike a Floyd Maywether bout, Olympic boxing has been a real treat to watch as opponents have often left nothing behind in search of a knockout blow. Romania’s Mihai Nistor was on the receiving end of a narrow loss to Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish in the men’s super heavyweight over 91kg in the Round of 16.

And then there is Chong Wei. A gold medal beckoned for the Malaysian legend after beating Lin Dan in the semi-finals, the man who had twice denied him in the gold-medal match. However, Chong Wei could not pull out a win when it matter most, losing the final to China’s Chen Long.