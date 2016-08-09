Tortungpanich misses out as Campriani takes gold

Thailand sports shooter Napis Tortungpanich failed to make it through the qualifying round of the men’s 10m Air Rifle on Monday.

Tortungpanich’s score of 617.4 was only good enough to see him qualify in 42nd place, with only the top eight making it through to the final.

The gold medal was won by Italy’s Niccolo Campriani, with silver going to Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine and bronze to Russia’s Vladimir Maslennikov.

Italy have now won three gold medals, three silvers and two bronze at Rio 2016, putting them a very impressive second on the medal table.