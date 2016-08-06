Chinese duo stunned as US teen strikes gold

China’s two-time gold medallist Du Li suffered a shock in Rio on Saturday after losing out to American teenager Virginia Thrasher in the Olympic women’s 10m Air Rifle in Rio.

Du Li had been dominant in qualifying but lost out to world number 23 Thrasher, who produced an Olympic-record score of 208 to claim the first gold medal of Rio 2016.

First gold medal of the Games! Virginia Thrasher #Shootingsport 10m Air Rifle Women. Congratulations!https://t.co/AcxI1saUBC — Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2016

Thrasher, who won the US Olympic trials to earn a trip to Rio last month, fired 10.5 on her first shot of the final elimination round and the 19-year-old was all smiles after a 10.4 on her second effort put her a point clear of Du Li.

China’s Yi Siling, who won the event in London four years ago, completed the podium as she snapped up the bronze.

Singapore’s Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei did not make it through to the final, qualifying in 25th place out of 51.