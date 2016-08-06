The party has begun in Rio

It was samba time in Rio de Janeiro as the Brazilian city officially lifted the curtain to welcome the world to the first-ever Olympic Games to be held in South America.

Fireworks lit up the sky, spelling Rio, people danced to beat of the music thumping from Maracana Stadium and supermodel Gisele Bundchen donned a shimmering silver dress and sashayed to the tune of ‘The Girl From Ipanema’, which was sung by Tom Jobim’s grandson, Daniel.

Despite all the political turmoil and economic problems Brazil has faced in the lead-up to the Olympics, it didn’t stop the country from making the most of their limited budget and marking the start of the biggest sporting event in the world in the glamorous style.

While the fun, jubilation and laughter could be heard echoing around the stadium, the tone of the opening ceremony did become serious when a message about taking better care of the planet came up.

Images of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere were shown, along with the rising sea levels in cities like Amsterdam, Shanghai and Dubai. The peace symbol, shown in the shape of a tree, was projected on the floor of the stadium when a voice said: “The heat is melting the icecap. It’s disappearing very quickly.”

No doubt the message hit home to those in attendance and the people watching all around the world.

In addition to raising awareness of the environmental problems that plague Mother Earth, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, via a video broadcast prior to the opening ceremony, called on “all warring parties to lay down their weapons” during the Olympics as the event helps “celebrate the best of humanity”.

Brazil’s interim president Michel Temer had the honour of declaring the Games open, but chants of “out with Temer” could be heard from the crowd when Brazilian officials were taking their seats.

Political instability is not the only threat facing the Olympics as protests against the high costs of hosting the Games have also been prevalent.

Numerous athletes from a number of sports have also pulled out of the event due to fears of Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that causes severe birth defects and has no known cure.

Staying on the topic of athletes, all Russian track and field competitors were banned from taking part in the Olympics after evidence of a state-sponsored doping programme was brought to light.

While these issues have captured the spotlight in the lead-up to the Olympics, it is time to put them aside and celebrate the fact that the Olympics are officially underway in ‘Cidade Maravilhosa’ or ‘The Marvelous City’.