British gymnast Max Whitlock acknowledges athletes must be patient as they wait to find out if the Olympic Games will be postponed.

Max Whitlock plans to continue working towards competing in Tokyo this year but admits the prospect of the Olympics being postponed is “gutting”.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Sunday they have set a four-week deadline to make a decision on the staging of the 2020 Games, which are due to get under way on July 24.

Both USA Track and Field and USA Swimming have called for a move to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, while Canada have ruled out sending athletes to the Olympic or Paralympic Games if they go ahead as planned.

Despite the uncertainty, British gymnast Whitlock – who won two gold medals in Rio four years ago – will remain on schedule with his training until told otherwise.

“I’m trying to stay positive but it is gutting,” Whitlock told the Standard. “I was training hard for the upcoming competitions but we are being told that the Olympics is still going ahead.

“That’s a great thing for me; I’m still motivated and it’s important to keep that mindset because that’s what keeps me going.”

He added: “I’m not even thinking about a situation where the Olympics doesn’t go ahead because as soon as you do that, that’s where motivation will dip.

“I won’t go away from that mindset until I’m told differently.

“I think that’s where a lot of athletes are struggling, feeling like they need to know now. But these are big decisions that need to be made and we need to be patient.”

Many pre-Olympic events have already been cancelled due to COVID-19, forcing Whitlock to make alternative arrangements as he aims to stay sharp.

“It’s not just the training that prepares you for an Olympic Games, it’s the competitions that you have,” the 27-year-old explained. “I need to prepare as close to that plan as possible.

“I’ll be going on social media live with a routine so that I’m put under pressure. People will be watching and I want to do a good job.

“I know it’s not me competing in an arena, but it’s the closest I can get.”