﻿World Athletics ‘ready to work with IOC’ on new date for Tokyo Games

The IOC is now considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games – a move World Athletics welcomed on Sunday.

World Athletics is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on a new date for Tokyo 2020 as it welcomes discussions to postpone the Games.

The IOC confirmed on Sunday it was considering pushing back the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic and would make a decision in the next four weeks.

However, cancellation of the Tokyo Games is not on the agenda, it said.

The announcement came after USA Track and Field and USA Swimming urged for a postponement of the event.

Following the news, World Athletics revealed it had written to the IOC with feedback from its athletes, and it was keen to look for a new date in the calendar.

“World Athletics welcomes discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and wrote to the IOC earlier today to relay this feedback from its area presidents, council and athletes,” a statement read.

“We stand ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date.”

The Games is currently scheduled to start on July 24.