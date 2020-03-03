Japan’s minister gives update regarding Tokyo 2020 Olympics future amidst coronavirus threat

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto has claimed that the country will have an option to postpone the mega-event till the end of the year due to coronavirus threat. Tokyo—the capital of Japan—is scheduled to organise the competition’s 2020 edition in the summers.

However, the future of the tournament is hanging in the balance due to a rise of coronavirus cases all over the world which became the reason for the cancellation of a number of mega-events in different countries.

The virus—officially named as Covid-19—which has initiated from the city of Wuhan, China in December last year, has already killed more than 3,000 people across the world and has infected more than 80,000.

Last week, Thomas Bach—President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)—said his organisation was “fully committed” to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the Covid-19 threat.

Hashimoto, in response to a question from another lawmaker on Tuesday, has revealed that the contract with the IOC permits Japan to postpone the tournament by the end of the year.

“The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020,” she said as per Channel News Asia. “That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement. We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned.”

It is believed that the total cost of organizing the mega-event is estimated to around $12.51 billion.