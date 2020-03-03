Photos from 2019 and 2020 Tokyo Marathon reveal how Coronavirus is likely to affect Olympics 2020

Just like in 2019, the 2020 Tokyo Marathon took place at Japan’s capital on March 2 – however, this time, the streets were mostly empty due to fears of Coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, the 2020 Tokyo Marathon attracted only about 200 participants while in 2019, the event was attended by over 37,000 runners. The massive drop in participation goes on to prove how badly the Coronavirus has affected the people of Japan.

Runners’ World claims that Coronavirus had forced the cancellation of the mass event, which was expected to see circa 38,000 runners run through Tokyo. However, later the organisers reduced the entries to elite runners and wheelchair athletes, to prevent the event from getting cancelled.

The photos shown below depicts how poor the participation was in 2020, as opposed to 2019. Take a look (images via Getty):

Photos from the 2019 Tokyo Marathon

Photos from the 2020 Tokyo Marathon

Speaking about the event, Ethiopian athlete Birhanu Legese won the men’s race in 2:04:15, while Israel’s Lonah Korlima Chemtai Salpeter won the women’s race in 2:17.45 – a new course record.

Meanwhile, this also leads to another question – will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for later this year, also get cancelled?

Rumours have it that chances of that happening are very high – and if the Olympics does get cancelled, it will only be the fourth time in history (after 1916, 1940 and 1944) that it has happened.