Dustin Johnson to skip Olympic Games in Tokyo

Golf at the Olympic Games in Tokyo will get underway at Kasumigaseki Country Club on July 30, but 2016 U.S. Open champion Johnson will not be there.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin on August 13 – 11 days after the golf event at the Olympics ends – while Johnson is set to feature at the Open Championship (July 16) prior to the Tokyo Games.

“Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought and we discussed the pros and cons of him participating at length,” Johnson’s manager David Winkle told Golfweek.

“At the end of the day, it’s a matter of personal preference and priority. As much as he would be honoured to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are also very important to him.