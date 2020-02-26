Senior official hints at Olympics 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus outbreak

International Olympic Committee’s senior member has hinted that the summer Olympics 2020 is likely to be called off instead of changing the venue or postponement because of coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is scheduled to host the mega-event in the summer but concerns are growing about the organization of the event due to increased number of coronavirus cases reported in the recent past outside China.

Japan is one of the worst-hit countries outside mainland China from the virus named Covad-19 which has already killed more than 2,500 people in the world.

Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion who has been working with the IOC for more than four decades, while talking to AP, suggested that a final decision is likely to be taken by the end of May where an outright cancellation is more of an option than postponement or changing of the venue.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’,” he said. “A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in there building their studios. If the IOC decides the games cannot go forward as scheduled in Tokyo, you’re probably looking at a cancellation,”