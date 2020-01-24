Supercomputer predicts India to register record Olympic medal haul at Tokyo 2020, will finish in top 25

We are only a few months away from the new decade’s first Olympic Games, which will be hosted by Tokyo, Japan’s capital city. Meanwhile, a study conducted by a supercomputer has predicted that this time, India is all set to register their best-ever medal haul in the history of the Olympics.

According to a report published by Firstpost, it is Gracenote who are responsible for the above-mentioned study conducted on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medals’ tally. Earlier last year, Gracenote had also identified the United States, China and Japan as the biggest beneficiaries of the four-year ban on Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

As expected, the United States have been tipped to top the medals’ tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with an overall haul of 117 medals including 47 gold. China has been projected to finish second with 43 gold medals.

Meanwhile, India is expected to finish at 23rd place, which would be their all-time-high ranking. As per the study, India is expected to win a total of 12 medals – 2 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze.

Take a look at the predicted top 30 medal-winning nations, in the lists shared right below:

As you can see, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, DPR Korea and Iran are the other Asian nations present in the top 30.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin on 24 July and will conclude on 9 August.