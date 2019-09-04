Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, Spain’s first female Winter Olympics medallist, has been found dead in mountains near Madrid.

The body of Blanca Fernandez Ochoa has been found by search and rescue teams after the former Olympic skier went missing last month.

Fernandez, who became Spain’s first female Winter Games medallist in the 1992 slalom, was reported missing on August 23, with a public appeal issued at her family’s request.

The Comite Olimpico Espanyol (COE) confirmed on Wednesday that she had been found in mountains near Madrid.

COE president Alejandro Blanco said news of the 56-year-old’s death “has left us dismayed and distressed”.

He added: “Today, the Spanish Olympic family has lost a legend of Spanish and world sport.”

An autopsy is expected to be carried out at the Madrid Forensic Anatomical Institute.

As well as a bronze medal in Albertville, Fernandez recorded four FIS Alpine Ski World Cup victories between 1982 and 1992.