Injuries force Pearson to retire ahead of 2020 Olympics

Australian star Sally Pearson has announced her shock retirement from athletics, less than a year before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Pearson – the gold medallist in the 100-metre hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics – cited injuries as she ended her glittering career on Tuesday.
A two-time World Championships gold medallist with two golds at the Commonwealth Games, the 32-year-old revealed she had battled quad, calf, hamstring, knee and Achilles injuries in 2019 alone.
“The first day I was deciding this with tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat,” Pearson, who won silver at the 2008 Olympics, told reporters. “That was really hard to take. I knew it was the right decision. Making a decision about something that has been a part of my life for 20 years was hard to understand in a way.
I am here to let you all know that I have decided to retire from my sport of athletics. It has been a long 16 years, but also a fun and exciting 16 years. My body has decided it is time to let it go, and move forward onto a new direction.
“The last few days have been really sad because today has been coming quicker than I would have liked. There have been a few tears the last few evenings which have been hard but that’s just part of it.”
“I no longer believe I can achieve this. It is therefore with much regret that I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire from this phase of my life and move on to the next.
“I love my sport and the friends I have made through it. I have had wonderful support from my family, my team, Athletics Australia, the AOC, my sponsors, the media and the fans – to them all I say thank you.”
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to get underway on July 24 next year.