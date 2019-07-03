Valencia and Salford City owner Peter Lim to invest S$10 million to support Singapore’s young sports talents

Peter Lim, Singaporean businessman and owner of Valencia CF, has pledged an investment of S$30 million (around US$2.2 million) to support youth in Singapore, including athletes and under-privileged youngsters.

Of the total S$30 million, S$10 million will be donated to the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF) – Peter Lim Scholarship which will be used to support deserving young local athletes for a 10-year period between 2021 and 2030.

The SOF-Peter Lim Scholarship was started in 2010 with a donation of S$10 million from Lim and since then, 2,642 scholarships worth S$7.2 million have been awarded in four categories – Primary, Secondary, Tertiary and High Performance Under-18.

Recipients of the scholarship have to meet criteria such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions to be eligible.

“A majority of the recipients come from financially-challenged backgrounds and have demonstrated a potential to excel in their respective sports,” a joint-statement from the organisations said.

Another S$20 million will be invested in starting a community project focused on helping children from less-privileged backgrounds to reach their potential.

Lim owns La Liga side Valencia and has a 40 per cent stake at English League Two side Salford City along with former Manchester United stars Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.