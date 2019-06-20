BREAKING: International Olympic Committee lifts ban on India hosting sporting events

In some breaking news coming in, the ban that was imposed on India hosting sporting events has been lifted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a letter sent in by the IOC, the lifting of the ban on India has been clearly mentioned, which means the nation is now going to be allowed to host events.

The letter says – “Lift, with immediate effect, all provisional measures and restrictions imposed under points 2 and 3 of the IOC EB decision of 21 February 2019 in relation to awarding and hosting any international sports events in India; and inform the International Sports Federations accordingly.”

The ban had initially been imposed following the tense International relations between India and Pakistan which led to the former denying visas to two Pakistani shooters and an official who were set to take part in the ISSF World Cup.

President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra, had earlier received a letter from Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya with the following message.

“It is the policy of the government that India will hold international sporting events and will permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC or any national federation affiliated to International Federation concerned to participate. Such participation of athletes shall be without prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters.”