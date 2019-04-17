India might miss watching their medal contenders win gold in Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, set to run from 24th July to 9th August next year, are not far off with a little over 15 months away but the schedule has left a few Indian fans fuming.

Events of some of India’s biggest medal hopes at the Olympics are likely to clash, leaving the fans wondering about who they should prefer. After a dismal medal turnout in the 2016 Rio Olympics where India won only two medals – a silver and a bronze – the Indians are expected to put in a much-improved performance in Japan next year.

Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Saurabh Chaudhary’s events are expected to run along with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Archery Mix Team events. Moreover, India’s Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who is also one of the country’s biggest hopes for a medal, will see his final clash with that of freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia’s event, both of which are scheduled to be held on 8th August 2020.

Dipa Karmakar, who finished fourth in Women’s Vault Gymnastics event in Rio 2016, is also very keenly followed in the country but vault final is clashing with Women’s Single Badminton medal matches, another event which brings a lot of medal hopes with it for the Indians.

HUGE clashes for Indian events in #Tokyo2020 schedule. Apurvi, Saurabh, Mirabai and Archery Mix Team all clashing with each other!! Bajrang’s final clashing with Neeraj’s final!! Dipa’s vault final clashing with baddy women’s singles medal matches!! What will I do?? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) April 16, 2019

Therefore, the Indian fans are all but set to miss one of their favourite players win medals in Tokyo 2020 as they might be busy watching another player fight for a medal.