Breakdancing proposed for 2024 Paris Olympics

Breakdancing medals will be up for grabs at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games if the IOC give proposals the green light.

Breakdancing could be a new addition to the Olympic schedule at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Paris will propose to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the urban sport should be included in the programme in five years.

Breakdancing was among the events in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding – all of which will debut in Tokyo next year – were also proposed for the 2024 Games on Thursday.

The IOC will make a decision on which sports are included in the French capital in December 2020.