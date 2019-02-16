North and South Korea want to co-host 2032 Olympics

The IOC has confirmed North Korea and South Korea have outlined their desire to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

North Korea and South Korea want to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games and have requested permission for unified teams to enter qualification for Tokyo 2020.

The IOC confirmed on Friday that the two countries have declared their desire to host the Games together, although the candidature process for 2032 is yet to begin.

IOC president Thomas Bach said of the initiative: “The discussions at the working meeting today are one further step showing how sport can once more make a contribution to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the world.

“We have a good foundation to build on and make further progress ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Sport will continue to build bridges and demonstrate the unifying power of the Olympic Games.

“Therefore, we warmly welcome the historic initiative of the two Koreas to put forward a joint Korean candidature for the Olympic Games 2032.”

Delegations from North Korea and South Korea marched together at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang last year and joined forces for a women’s ice hockey team.

The two Koreas hope to enter unified teams into the Tokyo 2020 qualification process for women’s basketball, women’s hockey, the judo mixed team event and in three rowing events apiece for men and women.

“There are still ongoing talks between the [National Olympic Committees] of [South Korea] and [North Korea] and their governments on possible additional unified Korean teams in other sports,” read an IOC statement.

“The IOC informed them that it will consider further requests if these are made in due time ahead of the Olympic qualification competitions.”

