Waste not, want not – Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled electronic devices

All medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made from recycled waste after organisers revealed they were on track to reach their target of collecting enough metals.

In April 2017, the organising committee launched an initiative to recoup unwanted electronic devices with companies across Japan, as well as athletes and the general public, lending their support to the drive.

The scheme planned to collect 30.3 kilograms of gold, 4,100kg of silver and 2,700kg of bronze in order to produce the medals, and on Friday it was confirmed that those targets were expected to be achieved by the end of March.

The release from organisers confirmed that over five million mobile phones had been handed in, contributing to almost 50,000 tons of devices.

As of the end of October 2018, 93.7 per cent of the gold and 85.4 per cent of the silver required had been collected, while the full amount of bronze had been sourced as early as June of that year.

The designs for the medals for both Games are due to be revealed later in 2019.