WADA may consult whistleblower Rodchenkov during RUSADA case

RUSADA remains compliant but WADA may seek to speak with whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov if it has any questions on the Moscow lab.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) may talk to whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov if it has any questions regarding Russia’s anti-doping laboratory.

On Tuesday, WADA announced that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) would remain compliant as long as it continues to apply the conditions set out upon its reinstatement last September.

RUSADA, originally suspended in November 2015 following revelations of widespread, state-sponsored doping, missed the December 31, 2018 deadline to allow WADA inspectors to retrieve data from a Moscow laboratory.

That data was later handed over, which was considered enough by WADA to negate the need for a fresh ban, and the world body now plans to analyse the material it has received.

Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia’s anti-doping laboratory, is living in witness protection in the United States after he revealed details of his country’s illegal practices, including in 2017 Netflix documentary film Icarus.

“For the process itself we will not [consult Rodchenkov] because we have our experts,” said WADA director of intelligence and investigations Gunter Younger.

“But if there is anything we need to address or understand regarding the laboratory we will definitely approach him as a witness and try to clarify whatever questions we have.”

Asked if he was confident that the RUSADA saga will be cleaned up before the start of the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, Younger replied: “We are in a good position, we know exactly what we’re looking for.

“We’ll inspect the raw data…everything is together, we needed the last piece of the puzzle which is the raw data.

“We’re very confident that we can go forward with cases very soon after authentication of the data is confirmed.”