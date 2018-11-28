WATCH: Dog saves penalty in Pakistan futsal match

A six-a-side futsal match in Pakistan ended up with both teams all square that led to a penalty shootout. However, one penalty attempt has been accidentally denied spectacularly on the line by a dog!

The dog turned up in front of the goal just in time to block the goal-bound shot of the penalty-taker with the goalkeeper already headed the opposite side with respect to the direction of the ball.

What followed after the failed kick was a burst of laughter from the spectators and participants due to the spontaneity of what transpired.

Also, it seems the failed penalty stood.

Here’s the clip of the saved spot-kick.