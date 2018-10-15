Offbeat |

McGregor panned over awful NFL pass

UFC star Conor McGregor can’t catch a break it seems after his latest appearance in the sporting spotlight ended in ridicule.

After defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last weekend in his bid to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title, the 30-year suffered more embarrassment during a public appearance in Texas on Sunday.

The Irish MMA fighter was a guest of owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their NFL game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McGregor reportedly gave the Cowboys a pre-game pep talk before taking to the field to wave at fans and throw a pass.

Needless to say his quarterback impression didn’t go down well with NFL purists.

Still, McGregor’s rousing speech obviously did the trick as the Cowboys ran out 40-7 winners for their biggest win of the season so far.

Maybe a career in management beckons when the Notorious eventually decides to hang up his gloves?

