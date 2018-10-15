McGregor panned over awful NFL pass

UFC star Conor McGregor can’t catch a break it seems after his latest appearance in the sporting spotlight ended in ridicule.

After defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last weekend in his bid to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title, the 30-year suffered more embarrassment during a public appearance in Texas on Sunday.

The Irish MMA fighter was a guest of owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their NFL game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McGregor reportedly gave the Cowboys a pre-game pep talk before taking to the field to wave at fans and throw a pass.

conor taking another L pic.twitter.com/shQXMxs0Bq — nick (@nick_pants) October 14, 2018

Needless to say his quarterback impression didn’t go down well with NFL purists.

Think the Jags should give this guy a try at QB pic.twitter.com/UMttOXh82l — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 14, 2018

Dim people are really making fun of this throwing motion like Philip Rivers hasn't been doing it for 15 years pic.twitter.com/cujBr74jPj — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 14, 2018

QB Conor McGregor >>>> Bortles & Peterman 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gSFX8TxKLl — New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 14, 2018

Still, McGregor’s rousing speech obviously did the trick as the Cowboys ran out 40-7 winners for their biggest win of the season so far.

WE NEED TO INVITE CONNOR MCGREGOR TO EVERY COWBOYS GAME. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 14, 2018

Crazy stat: Cowboys on average outscore their opponents by 30 points (!!!) when Conor McGregor gives the pre-game hype speech. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 14, 2018

Maybe a career in management beckons when the Notorious eventually decides to hang up his gloves?