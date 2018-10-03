Bruce dodges cabbage as Villa’s rough patch continues

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him ahead of the Championship club’s 3-3 draw at home to Preston on Tuesday.

The former Manchester United defender, 57, has been under pressure with Villa currently in 12th place after a rough patch of form has seen them win just one of their last 10 games.

Villa’s luck didn’t change against the league’s bottom team as they threw away a two-goal lead following James Chester’s second-half dismissal.

Yannick Bolasie equalised in injury time for Villa before Glenn Whelan saw his 97th-minute penalty saved to deny Bruce what would have been a crucial win.

A fan has thrown a cabbage at Steve Bruce tonight. #avfc pic.twitter.com/FghqUEr3ue — villareport (@villareport) October 2, 2018

Speaking after the game about the incident, Bruce said: ““To say it’s disappointing is an understatement for a club like this, [the cabbage was thrown] before we had even started.”

“The guy who is being questioned…unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone.”

Bruce said victory would in no way have made up for the abuse he suffered from some sections of the crowd, who chanted “We want Bruce out” and it was “for others to decide what happens now”.