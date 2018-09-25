Seven-year-old girl wows Zlatan and LA Galaxy fans

A seven-year-old girl stole the show at Sunday’s match between the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders after belting out an incredible rendition of the national anthem.

Indonesian American Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja is proof that dynamite comes in small packages, and she has the viral video to prove it.

Just listen to her sing:

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimović was very impressed with her talent, and Malea even got to meet him afterwards.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

According to her father Arman Tjandrawidjaja, Malea loves to sing and began taking lessons when she was just three years old. She is also an aspiring actress.

“She’s been singing forever. Basically before she could speak. Always singing,” he said. “Sometimes we have to tell her to be quiet.”