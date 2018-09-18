Kante has dinner with fans he met at mosque

As well as being one of the Premier League and World’s best midfielders, N’Golo Kante is also known as being one of the most humble.

While other EPL stars turn up for training in Range Rovers, Lamborghinis and BMWs, the French international still tootles around in his cream-coloured Mini.

And following Chelsea’s 4-1 demolition of Cardiff at the weekend, another tale of how humble the likeable World Cup winner has emerged.

After playing a central role in Chelsea’s win on Saturday, Kante was scheduled to travel to Paris where he would spend the rest of the weekend with his family.

While he may never miss a tackle or interception, for some reason the 27-year old missed his Eurostar train and found himself stranded in London.

The devout Muslim then used Google to search for a local mosque where he take part in evening prayer.

While at the mosque in Kings Cross, Kante was recognised by several football fans.

After a brief chat, the fans discovered Kante had missed his train, so they invited the Chelsea star back to their house for dinner.

World Cup winner, former premier league player of the year, 2 time premiership winner casually joined us to watch MOTD after visiting a local mosque. True definition of being humble. What a man. pic.twitter.com/y14NanXKPn — J (@jahrul999) September 16, 2018

The fact that they were Arsenal and Liverpool fans didn’t matter one bit.

Once there, the group ate chicken curry, talked football, played several games of FIFA (which of course Kante won) and then sat down to watch highlights of the man sitting next to them on Match of the Day.

A football fan couldn’t ask for a better night!