Spurs legend Mabbutt: A rat ate my foot

Former Spurs defender Gary Mabbutt has told how a rat chomped off part of his foot while on holiday in South Africa.

The 57-year-old former England international, who suffers from diabetes and has little feeling in his feet, was visiting his daughter in Kruger National Park when the incident happened.

“I’ve gone to sleep and during the night a rat has come into the bedroom, climbed into the bed and has decided to chew on my foot,” Mabutt told Radio 5 Live.

“It’s made quite a big hole in my toe, going down to the bone, and ate underneath my foot.

“It bit my daughter’s thumb first in the other bedroom, and then she came into me and said ‘Dad, something’s bitten me’. Being in Africa, you think of snakes and scorpions.”

Some time later, Mabbutt said he felt something bite his thumb, then when he woke up he saw his foot was covered in blood.

“Unfortunately the rat had had a nice meal and I hadn’t been able to feel it,” he said.

Mabbutt flew back to Britain for for surgery following the incident, which happened around six weeks ago.

He added that he was still having treatment each day for his injuries.

Mabbutt enjoyed a 16-year career with Spurs during which he played more than 600 games, despite being diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at age 17.

He almost lost a leg in 2011 after emergency surgery for blocked arteries, while he also underwent heart surgery last year.