Mickelson stars in cheesy shirt ad

Phil Mickelson is not known for his skill on the dance floor and this advertisement for clothing company proves why.

Lefty is a five-time major winner in his own right, but a winner of dance competitions he is not.

Mickelson swapped the driver for his dancing shoes in this ultra-cheesy advert for Mizzen and Main, though he looks to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

The dress shirt brand @MizzenAndMain is buying its first ever TV commercial today (on the Golf Channel) and its spot with spokesman Phil Mickelson will at least get people talking pic.twitter.com/4J2PDI6sVA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2018

“I think that if I’m able to perform in this shirt, anybody should be able to perform in this shirt and it was a challenge for me to get these moves down, but not because of the shirt that I was wearing, but because I lack the skill, but um, it was fun to take me out of my comfort zone,” quipped the 48-year-old.

Yeah Phil, way, way out your comfort zone. It gave us a good smile though.