Messi makes his dog look silly

Barcelona star Lionel Messi keeps up his skill levels in the off season by playing his dog for a fool, or so it seems.

The Argentine captain has a beastly looking French Mastiff back home, who appears to enjoy chasing the football.

The game started with a rather naughty handball from the striker, who went on to keep his poor pooch from getting any touches. Messi thoroughly enjoyed himself while his wife Antonella Roccuzzo tested out her camera skills.

🦁⚽️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

The dog is quite a pretty fella, who has grown up quite since Messi got him three years ago. As a side note, we must say, Mr Messi is looking rather ripped as well. Keep it up Lionel.